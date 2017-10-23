Tour educated pupils on how to keep environment tidy

award winning drama-based education programme, Bin it!, which educates students about responsibility and litter, visited Hipperholme Grammar School as part of its nationwide tour.

The tour encourages young people to work together to make a lasting change to local areas and keep their environment tidy.

The show at the Hipperholme school was attended by local councillor and ex-pupil Cllr George Robinson, the Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Ward Councillor at Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council.

Julie Lovell, of Mars Chocolate UK & Wrigley UK, the company which developed the tour, said: “Bin it! has been an incredibly successful programme to date and we are delighted to have reached over 140,000 pupils across the UK over the last ten years. We hope that its success will continue to grow as we reach out to even more young people, reinforcing our messages around littering and urging children to take pride in and look after their local communities and environments.”