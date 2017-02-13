Thousands helped by Tesco’s community work

The Tesco store in Brighouse town centre has provided thousands of meals to local residents and taken thousands of school children on a free trip as part of its community activities.

The store’s surplus food distribution scheme has been in place since March last year and has turned 2.1 tonnes of surplus food, which otherwise would have been thrown out, into more than 4,250 meals.

The supermarket’s Eat Happy project encourages children to learn about where their food comes from and the Brighouse store has taken more than 1,700 children on a free farm-to-fork trail.

The store has a community champion who is running a number of schemes, from grant funding to healthy eating education.

Brighouse residents and organisations can nominate local projects for the grant funding, which takes money from Tesco’s 5p bag levy to fund outdoor projects such as parks and clubs.

Community champion Lucie Ellis said: “We are trying to get the word out and let people know how to apply so we can continue to make a difference. The bags of help money makes a huge difference to local communities across the UK.”

Jessica Reynard, Brighouse store manager, said: “We can’t wait to make a bigger difference in our community, we have 248 colleagues who all have different skills and qualities to help build relationships in our community and use our scale for good.”