Thousands got a piece of the action at Halifax hall’s big week

LAST WEEKEND welcomed an extravaganza to Halifax’s Piece Hall courtyard in celebration of its £19 million refurbishment.

Events over the week brought 69,000 people to witness shows of music, dance, comedy, and theatre from a variety of colourful artists from across the world.

Circus Raj at Piece Hall Welcome Weekend

The public response to the culminating Welcome Weekend has been highly positive, with many commenting across social media.

On Twitter @flashmufc wrote: “I spent an hour at the piece hall last night, it was very pleasant, Calderdale should be very proud.”

More welcome events will be taking place throughout August. There will be a free preview of Albesila from the acrobatic ensemble Architects of Air. The audience will experience movement through geometric structures inspired by Islamic architecture.

The Enchanted Chandelier event will bring trapeze artists, bell-ringing musicians and a circus.

Chief executive for the trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson said: “We have planned for such a long time to create an events programme that would offer something for everyone and it was so rewarding to see people from all walks of life coming together and enjoying themselves.

