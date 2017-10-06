The Rotary in Calderdale Community Shoebox Appeal is back

Following on from last year’s success, the Rotary Clubs in Calderdale have launched its 2017 shoebox appeal.

With a grant from the Community Foundation of Calderdale, boxes are now available to pack with goodies and distribute to those who need them most in the borough.

Last year over 2000 boxes had been filled and passed out by the week of Christmas and organisers are hoping to help even more people this time around.

Fillings had included children’s boxes from 6 months to teenagers, toiletries for males and females, and food boxes.

The appeals initial coordinator, Rotarian Wilson Simms, said: “This is the seventh year our community has been asked to help fill boxes, thus enabling us to give out presents at Christmas to many whom might otherwise have not expected to receive much! Already we have quite a number of schools signed up to join the appeal along with an increasing number of businesses which include Royal Sun Alliance, Covea Insurance and Ramsdens solicitors.” Flat pack boxes are now in stock at a number of outlets including Tesco stores in Brighouse, King Cross and Sowerby Bridge. Morrisons in Halifax & Elland, Sainsbury’s Halifax and at The Cook Shop at Harvey’s of Halifax.