Tesco recall children’s toy over safety fears

Supermarket giant Tesco has recalled a children’s toy over fears that it could present a potential hazard.

The Wooden alphabet toy’s pull along cord on one batch code of the product may become frayed and unravel.

The recalled item has a batch code of 161101, which can be found on the underside of the toy.

Customers who have purchased an item from the recalled batch are advised to return the affected product to store where a full refund will be given - no receipt is required.

Further details can be obtained from Tesco Customer Services department on: UK: 0800 505 555