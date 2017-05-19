Teenage wheelchair athlete devastated as assistance dog goes missing

A 15-year-old Paralympian from West Yorkshire is desperately searching for her specially-trained assistance dog after she went missing on a walk.

Lottie Wilcocks, from Brighouse, was walking black labrador Velvet along the canal near Elland Bridge when she ran off.

Velvet has been trained by the charity Dogs for Good to help Lottie, who has spina bifada and competes as a wheelchair athlete.

The pair even reached the finals of the Crufts Friends for Life competition in 2014.

A campaign to #FindVelvet has been launched by Dogs for Good on social media urging people to share Velvet’s image far and wide and try to get her home to Lottie. Family and friends have searched continuously since she went missing and are desperate to reunite Velvet with Lottie.

Staff at Dogs for Good are supporting Lottie and her family in the search to find Velvet, they urge anyone with information to call Dogs for Good’s switchboard on 01295 252600.