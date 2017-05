A teenage boy was rescued after falling from a cliff in Bradford.

Firefighters were called to Chellow Dene Reservoir in Allerton at 9.10pm last night (Friday).

The boy, 14, had fallen from a cliff into Devils Cave at the reservoir.

Specialist crews used a line rescue system to lower the boy to the bottom of the quarry.

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team, based in Mytholmroyd, Calderdale, were also involved in the rescue.