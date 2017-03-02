Support has been out of this world - Brighouse Ritz owner

The owner of the Ritz in Brighouse that is in the middle of a legal wrangle involving a London hotel has thanked people for their ‘out of this world’ support.

The Brighouse Ritz, which is used for ballroom dancing, live music and Northern Soul nights, announced last week that it had been contacted by lawyers from the Ritz Hotel in Piccadilly who gave the owners until next week to stop using the name or face legal action.

Discussions are still taking place between the two parties.

Glenn Smith, owner of the Ritz in Brighouse said: “The support has been out of this world. It all just came from a Facebook post and what has happened has just snowballed beyond imagination.

“All I can say is that myself, and more so the staff, have been overwhelmed and are working hard to resolve the matter.

“Thanks for all the support. The Northern Soul people have also been absolutely amazing.

“We are working really hard to get through this. We don’t know what the conclusion is going to but hopefully it will be for the better.”

A band which was due to play a gig at The Ritz in Brighouse has waded into a legal row.

Police tribute act The Rozzers has entered the fray and sent the London hotel an invoice for their cancelled show.

It read: “My band were due to play at The Ritz venue in Brighouse, not your hotel in London, so confusing! We also intend to initiate our own legal action against Her Majesty’s Police Service, as the general public keep confusing The Police, law enforcers, with The Police, 1980s punk/reggae band.”

The letter than continued to ask for payment for the band’s performance with an attached invoice.