A three bedroom semi-detached property located in a superb location

The property has been well cared for with recent improvements including several new PVCu double glazed windows, fully re-carpeted with Cloud 9 underlay, a new Baxi combi boiler and most recently new soffits, fascia boards and gutters.

The family size accommodation comprises of: side entrance hall with convenient cloakroom cupboard; lounge with spindle staircase to the first floor with fitted furniture to stair recess to include a computer desk/cupboard and full height shelving cupboard and there is a contemporary wall mounted electric fire in a surround; sitting room boasting French doors providing direct access to the rear patio and garden; dining room/bedroom four; modern fitted kitchen with five burner gas hob with stainless steel extractor over and built-in electric oven,also pull out larder cupboard with chrome racks; wet room/WC with twin head thermostatic shower over; first floor landing and three double bedrooms.

To the front of the property is a lawned garden with flower bed/shrub borders.

A side hard standing drive provides ample off road parking and leads to a single garage.

The most attractive landscaped rear garden has a good sized flagged patio, a lawn with well stocked flower beds and fenced boundaries.

Located in this convenient residential area, a short distance to all required amenities including the train station and with ease of access to the M62 motorway network.

The agent strongly advises an early internal viewing to fully appreciate all this home has to offer. Contact Benjamin Fitzpatrick estate agent for full details or to arrange a viewing appointment.