Substantial residence in Halifax

A superb five bedroom detached family home with lovely gardens to three sides.

Comprising on the ground floor of: inner porch; spacious entrance hall with walk-in under stairs storage cloakroom; half tiled cloaks/WC; delightful dual aspect living room with feature stone fire surround with inset coal effect Living Flame gas fire and stone side TV plinth; dining room/sitting room which has been extended from its original construction, this multi use room is ideal for part dining and seating with the additional benefit of PVCu patio doors to the rear patio and garden; study/playroom with fitted book shelves and storage cupboard; fitted breakfast kitchen with a split-level cooker, gas hob with extractor over and built-in eye level double oven, fitted wine rack and integrated dishwasher and fridge freezer.

To the first floor: landing with two linen storage cupboards; master bedroom with a range of matching furniture to include wardrobes, drawers and bedside cabinets, four further bedrooms and a fully tiled house bathroom fitted with a three piece suite to include a P-shaped shower bath with thermostatic shower over, glass side screen, wash hand basin and low flush WC both set in a vanity unit and a heated towel rail; shower room with corner shower cubicle, pedestal wash basin and low flush WC.

Outside, a Tarmac drive provides off road parking and leads to a large single garage which has a rear utility room with plumbing for a washing machine.

The front garden is split between lawn and mature borders having a range of plants and trees. Lawned gardens stretch down the side extending to the rear with an array of individual flower beds, a circular patio area and a green house.

Offers in the region of £395,000.

Agent:www.benjaminfitzpatrick.co.uk