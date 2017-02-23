Storm Doris: Can I claim compensation for a delayed flight?

As storm Doris batters the UK, with winds expected to reach up to 87mph, we spoke to the travel experts at airFair about whether passengers facing a delayed flight due to the bad weather are entitled to claim compensation.

What are our rights?

EU regulation 261/2004 establishes rules on compensation for passengers in the event of denied boarding, flight cancellations or delayed flights. It applies to all members of the EU and the airlines that reside within them. Any passenger of any age and nationality whose flight departed from an airport which resides in the European Union or was en-route to an EU member state while travelling with an airline operated in the EU is covered by these rules.

How long does my flight have to be delayed for?

The regulation states that if you are delayed by more than three hours that you are eligible for compensation. You can also claim if your flight is cancelled or has been overbooked by the airline.

Does it matter why my flight was delayed?

Put simply, yes. You are entitled to compensation if your flight is delayed for these reasons:

Staffing problems that are within the airline’s control

Technical faults

Poor weather on a previous flight which in turn affected your connecting flight (so called knock-on effect

Denied boarding due to an overbooked flight

There are however some circumstances outside of the airlines control, where no compensation will be awarded, these are:

Industrial action, such as strikes by ground staff and/or air traffic control

Adverse weather conditions, such as heavy rain, snow, storms etc

Political circumstances, such as terror attacks, political unrest, security risks

Illness of a crew member or passenger during the flight

A delay caused by the airport staff, such as long queues during security checks

What exactly am I entitled to?

The compensation you are owed is fixed, regardless of your flight cost, The amount of compensation you are entitled to is dependent on the length of your delay and the distance of your flight. You will receive a fixed amount between €250 (around £200) and €600 (around £480) dependent on these variables. This compensation should come on top of other extra entitlements, such as meals and refreshments, and, if applicable, overnight accommodation.

