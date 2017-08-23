Special free walk maps produced for Todmorden’s Geoff Love centenary weekend

A special guide has been produced for the Geoff Love Walk which is part of the centenery weekend to remember the Todmorden-born musician, band leader and musical arranger.

The launch of Bill Birch’s biography of Geoff, A Love Affair With Music, is the weekend’s centrepiece at Todmorden Town Hall on Saturday afternoon, September 2, and there are concerts at the hall on Saturday evening and at the Hippodrome Theatre on Sunday afternoon, September 3.

But events begin with the guided walk which meets at Todmorden Town Hall’s Halifax Road entrance at 11am on Saturday, September 2. After the weekend, the free guides will be available from Todmorden Information Centre for anyone wanting to trace Geoff’s footsteps. The fold-out large sized guides are colour, illustrated with sharp black and white shots from Bill’s book, with a map guide in the centre and also feature photographs of the places mostly as they were when Geoff knew them.

For full details about the weekend, log on to www.visittodmorden.co.uk