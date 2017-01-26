Spacious stone built family sized property with fantastic schooling close by

This newly built semi-detached property offers fantastic living accommodation with high quality contemporary fixtures and fittings.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: spacious entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, breakfast kitchen and a light and airy lounge diner boasting French doors providing direct access to the rear patio and garden.

The generous breakfast kitchen is fitted with a range of oak effect base and wall units, laminate worktops over with an inset stainless steel sink, side drainer and complementary tiled splashbacks. There is a split level cooker to include an electric oven with four burner gas hob and stainless steel extractor over. Also plumbing for both a washing machine and dishwasher.

To the first floor: landing with a cupboard housing the central heating boiler and loft access, three bedrooms (two doubles and one single) and a bathroom.

The bathroom is part tiled incorporating a luxury three piece suite to include an L-shaped shower bath with glass side screen and thermostatic twin head shower over. There are chrome waterfall taps fitted to both the bath and wash hand basin, a low flush toilet, chrome heated towel rail and LED low energy downlights.

Externally there is a patio and lawned garden to the rear, a side flagged area and parking for two cars to the front.

This home is centrally located having a good array of conveniences and amenities on hand. There is also fantastic schooling close by.

For those needing to commute the M62 is within close proximity providing fantastic links to Leeds, Manchester and Lancashire alike.

For full details or to arrange a viewing of this ideal family home, contact Benjamin Fitzpatrick estate agent

This is the last property remaining!

Price: £159,950

