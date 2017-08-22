SLIDESHOW: Thousands poured into town for the Brighouse Summer Festival

Thousands of people joined the festivities in Brighouse over the weekend as the Summer Festival returned to the town, bigger and better than ever.

Heavy showers didn’t dampen spirits on Saturday with crowds dodging the rain to check out the local foods, crafts and great music. Sunday proved to have the better weather and the town centre was packed for the second day of the event.

Reagan Stubbs, with Darcey, Brogan and Tylan Cartwright, on the Scream Machine, at Brighouse Summer Festival

As ever, one of the highlights was the food and craft market which saw 50 stalls packed full of local food and crafts across the streets of the town centre.

These included Brighouse’s community bakery Love Bread, wine from Luddenden Valley Wines, uniquely designed personalised laser cut gifts from West Yorkshire-based All Mapped Out, venison burgers from Greetland’s Astag Venison and delicious cakes from Morley-based Sweet Sensations.

There was a range of great music for all the family throughout the weekend – with music running for 11 hours on the main stage in Bethel Street featuring acts like Roger Davies, Blood, Sweat and Beers and the Rainey Street Band.

The Canal is always a focus for the Summer Festival and there were barge trips along Brighouse’s stunning canal-side from behind Sainsbury’s enjoyed by many of those who visited.

The event was organised by the volunteers of the Brighouse Business Initiative and their Chair, Anne Colley, said: “Thank you to all the visitors, stallholders, shops, businesses, musicians, boat owners and everyone else who was involved in making this year’s Summer Festival a huge success.

“Despite the usual questionable British summer weather, we were delighted to see so many people flock to the town centre, spending money and boosting the town’s economy.

“Planning is now underway for our next event, the Christmas Festival, which will take place on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 November.”