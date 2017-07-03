SLIDESHOW: Sun shone down on top brass in Brighouse

The sun shone at the 18th Festival of Brass which featured stunning played from 22 bands in the Town Hall Square.

Playing to a record breaking crowd basking in brilliant Brighouse sunshine Milnrow Band won the coveted title, pushed hard by runners up for the second successive year, Hammonds Saltaire, with Hepworth taking third place.

Hymn Tune & March Brass Band Contest, Brighouse



Section prizes went to Marsden, Skelmanthorpe Prospect, Farnworth & Walkden and Gawthorpe ’85 with Elland Youth taking the Youth prize.



This years’ event, organised by Brighouse & District Lions, was dedicated to David Horsfield who sadly passed away last October.He founded the event in 2000.



The Mayor of Calderdale, Councillor Ferman Ali welcomed everyone to the event which began with a minutes silence for David.



The adjudicator’s were Derek Broadbent and Allan Holdsworth, both well respected members of AoBBA.



Lion Pamela Lumb thanked all concerned and especially the sponsors Kershaw’s Garden Centre, Blakeley’s Fish Restauraunt, Websters Insurance Services, Kirklees Music, No 43 Coffee House, Mr & Mrs Weyland Roberts and Brigitte Matthews, Calderdale Council & Kanban Crafts.



The opening event of the Festival on Saturday evening, the Gala Concert, featured the excellent Wardle Anderson Band conducted by Sean Conway.

The programme of music went down tremendously well to a packed Central Methodist Church and featured soloists Grant Taylor, Emma Conway, Millie Mills, Harry Law, Adam Warburton and Vocal Soloist Georgia Woodhead.

Results:

1st : Milnrow (Mark Bentham)

2nd Hammonds Saltaire (Morgan Griffiths)

3rd: Hepworth (Leigh Baker)

Best March : Milnrow

Best Hymn : Milnrow

Principal Cornet: Hammonds Saltaire

Best Euphonium: Milnrow

Best Soprano Cornet: Hepworth

Best Trombone Section: Milnrow

Best Soloist: Euphonium Milnrow

Best Basses: Hammonds Saltaire

Best Road March : Hammonds Saltaire

Best Trombones on the Road March: Hepworth

Best Deportment: Hammonds Saltaire

Best 1st Section: Marsden

Best 2nd section: Skelmanthorpe Prospect

Best 3rd Section: Farnworth & Walkden

Best 4th Section: Gawthorpe ‘85

Best Unregistered Band: Thurlstone

Best Hymn Tune (section 4): Gawthorpe ‘85

Best Youth band: Elland Silver Youth

2nd Youth band: Bradford Youth

Best Youth Soloist: Cornet, Elland Youth

Youth Deportment: Elland Silver Youth

Youngest Player: Max Creese (Hebden Bridge)