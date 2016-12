They are the nine biggest serving recruits of West Yorkshire Police.

And each morning after being fed, mucked out and groomed, at their Carr Gate stables, the horses report for duty.

West Yorkshire Police Mounted section

Their roles include policing football matches, protests and community reassurance patrols.

They work with a team of six mounted officers and stable hands.

The horses in the section are Clifton, Breeze, Connor, Ledston, Chester, Francis, Ilkley, Joseph and Marley.

Pictures by John Clifton.