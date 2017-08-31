SLIDESHOW: Jigsaw Festival was fun for all the family

Visitors from as far away as Walsall in the West Midlands were amongst the 600 people who enjoyed the sixth Charity Jigsaw Festival at St Martin’s Parish Church, Brighouse.

Jigsaw enthusiasts bought more than 700 assembled and boxed jigsaws from the selection donated and assembled by members of the community.

Brighouse Charity Jigsaw Festival

Visitors enjoyed browsing the craft stalls, entering the raffle and Golden Jigsaw competition and taking their chance on the tombola. All winners will have been contacted within the next couple of days.

The festival was sponsored by Gibsons Games, the jigsaw puzzle maker, Brighouse Ward Forum and Arts for Brighouse, the charity that organises the Brighouse Arts Festival.

Highlights of the event included the sandwiches and cakes prepared and served by the St Martin’s Hospitality Team and community members at the “Missing Piece” café.

Over the four days of the festival 60 church and community members were involved in supporting visitors in their selections and helping to make the festival a success.

Together for Looked-after children, The Anglican Diocese of Leeds “Water for Life” Appeal in Tanzania and St Martin’s Mission to Children in the local community will be the beneficiaries of the £11,500 raised at the event.

Since the first Charity Jigsaw Festival was held at St Martin’s in 2012 more than £50,000 has been raised for good causes.