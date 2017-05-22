Slideshow: Brighouse pupils mark the end of their year

Brighouse High School pupils celebrated the end of their school year and marked the beginning of their GCSE exams at a prom.

Around 197 year 11s students got together for a party at the Holiday Inn at Clifton last Friday.

Brighouse High School year 11 prom at the Holiday Inn, Clifton.

Head of year 11 Neil Palmer said: “It was a brilliant evening and all the students had an excellent time.

“The staff were there to wish the students a good evening and it was a brilliant celebration, a great send-off and an excellent precursor to their exams.”

Four pupils from the year group performed as a band on the evening while others were involved in the organisation of the evening, as well as table decorations and the making of the prom banner.

The GCSE exam period runs from Monday May 15 and thorough June 23.