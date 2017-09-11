Singers date to help food drop-ins

A harvest festival concert will raise money for two groups which help struggling local families in need.

Halifax Young Singers will raise their voices at Blackshaw Head Methodist Chapel, Blackshaw Head village, on Saturday, September 23, for a concert from which all profits and donations will be shared between Todmorden Food Drop-in and Halifax Food and Support Drop-in, both of which are trying to provide food for increasing numbers of families who are finding it more difficult to make ends meet. The concert has been organised by Hebden Royd Churches Together, and entry to the concert is £7 for adults and by a food bank donation by children.

Information about tickets can be obtained by contacting Ali at alimitdossan@yahoo.co.uk or phoning 07818 063465. For more info about Todmorden Food Drop-in log on to website www.todfooddropin.org