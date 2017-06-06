Show membership and pre-day tickets

You can still take out membership of Todmorden Agricultural Society ahead of this year’s show on Saturday, June 17 - but hurry!

The closing date for society membership or renewal is Monday, June 12.

They include full membership and vice-presidencies, and full details of what you will receive in each package including prices are available on website www.todshow.org or from membership secretary Ruth Goldthorpe on 01706 815648.

Pre-day tickets for Todmorden Agricultural Show, being held at the new show field near the Ram Inn at Burnley Road, Cliviger, are now on sale at £6 for adults and £3 for children (ages 4 to 16) - these rise to £8 and £4 on the day, so you can save money by buying in advance, said Ruth.

You can buy them online at www.todshow.org.uk, clicking on the Skiddle link on the home page, or in person in Todmorden, Walsden and Lydgate at Todmorden News Centre, Todmorden Information Centre, Bracewell’s Butchers, P. W. Leah’s, Parker’s tool hire, Gordon Rigg’s Garden Centre, Walsden Post Office and Robinwood Country Store.

In Hebden Bridge you can get pre-day tickets at David Woodhead Butchers and Maskill’s Butchers, Hebden Bridge Visitor Centre and, in Mytholmroyd, at Calvag. Bacup Pet Shop and, in Cliviger, Cliviger Store and Garage and the Claire Ogden hairdressing salon also sell them.