Send us your Children in Need fundraising snaps

People in Calderdale are putting on their Pudsey ears to raise money for this year's Children in Need appeal.

Harry Gration and Paul Hudson from BBC Look North have landed in Calderdale today (Friday) as part of their three-legged walk challenge to raise money for Children in Need.

The pair set off from Huddersfield this morning and will pass through Elland, Rastrick, Hipperholme and Northowram.

They will also tackle the infamous Shibden Wall before arriving in Halifax to start the Children in Need celebrations.

The Piece Hall will also play a big part in tonight's charity celebrations as pupils from three Calderdale schools will perform Over the Rainbow as part of the Children’s Choir.

Students from Salterhebble Junior School, Old Town Primary and Luddendenfoot Academy will join 1500 other school children from eight different locations around the UK for the performance.

