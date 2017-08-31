Scarecrow superheroes - and villains! - go on show at Norland Scarecrow Festival

Superheroes and villains star at the 2017 Norland Scarecrow Festival this weekend.

Running from today to Monday, September 4, you can view them around the village and the Scarecrow Tent will be open 9am to 7pm each day, unless the weather is inclement.

Additional attractions include a performance by Friendly Band at 2pm on Saturday afternoon at the Memorial Park (in St Luke’s Church if wet), the same arrangements applying on Sunday to a 2pm performance by Hebden Bridge Junior Band.

St Luke’s Church will be open daily for refreshments and cream teas (10am-6pm), and there will be a barbecue at Norland Working Men’s Club. Children’s fun rides, ice creams, face-painting, barrel organ music (Saturday and Sunday) and scarecrow goodies for sale.