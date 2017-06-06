Saxophonists wanted for Piece Hall musical spectacular

Andy Sheppard’s Saxophone Massive will celebrate the reopening of The Piece Hall in a huge musical fanfare on Friday, August 18.

A call has now gone out for players of all abilities, from across the town and region, to join what is tipped to be a spellbinding performance.

Andy said: “It is an immense honour to be bringing my Saxophone Massive to Halifax and to be the first major event to take place in the new Piece Hall.

“Music unites communities and by reaching out to and including local musicians to be part of the massive, amateur and professional alike, we will present an event that showcases the best regional talent to an audience celebrating The Piece Hall, one of the most stunning buildings in Yorkshire.”

Andy is one of Europe’s leading saxophonists. Saxophone Massive will arrive at The Piece Hall after becoming an international phenomenon performed in cities across Europe and now commissioned for Halifax. Contact Jo Fullman at the Piece Hall on 01422 525219 or visit thepiecehall.co.uk/saxophone-massive. The first rehearsal will be on June 20.