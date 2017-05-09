Rugby league stars’ marathon ride for Ronan Costello

Stars from Huddersfield Giants will join forces with cycle wear brand Fat Lad At The Back to ride 120 miles to raise money in memory of late Giants and former Brighouse Rangers youth player Ronan Costello.

Ronan tragically lost his life last year after sustaining a serious head injury in a match.

The Giants participants, most of whom are not cyclists, will take part in the ride to raise money for Headway, the charity that works to improve life after brain injury.

Headway provided specialist support to Ronan’s family during the period following his injury.

Eorl Crabtree, Giants ambassador and former England rugby league star, will lead the pack to Tyneside on the two days ahead of Magic Weekend, with the ride scheduled for May 19-20.

Participants will wear bespoke cyclewear produced by Fat Lad At The Back, a replica of the Giants’ specially designed commemorative Magic Weekend rugby kit.

Mr Crabtree said: “We are proud to support Headway and are taking on this challenge in memory of Ronan Costello. It is nearly a year since the tragedy and we want to continue to celebrate Ronan’s life.

“Ronan will be on our jersey as we ride up to Newcastle thanks to Fat Lad At The Back; they have supported us all the way.”

Richard Bye, FLAB founder, will ride with the Giants to Newcastle.

He said: “Rugby is close to my heart and one of the safest sports around when you consider the tremendous impacts the players experience – all the more reason why accidents such as Ronan’s need to be remembered, to raise awareness and keep the sport safe. It is the least FLAB can do to support such an important fundraising campaign.”

To support the campaign visit www.justgiving.com/magicweekend2017.