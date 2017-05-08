Robin Tuddenham to take over as new Calderdale Council chief executive

The new chief executive of Calderdale Council has been revealed.

Robin Tuddenham, Calderdale Council’s current director of communities and service support, has been recommended for the post by the council’s employment committee.

The current chief executive, Merran McRae is leaving Calderdale in June to become the new chief executive at Wakefield Council.

Robin has worked in local government at a senior level for more than 16 years at Calderdale and for Waltham Forest and Barking and Dagenham Councils in East London.

Before moving into local government, Robin worked in the voluntary sector and for the Probation Service. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, has been a school governor and is a trustee of the Lankelly Chase Foundation.

He is a keen runner and member of Todmorden Harriers.

Mr Tuddenham said: “It’s a great honour to be recommended as the next chief executive of Calderdale Council.

“Calderdale has become a very special place for me since I began working here in 2010, a place of vibrant market towns, villages and beautiful countryside, a place of enterprise, with talented people and an ambition to be the best borough in the north.

“I look forward to working with councillors, staff, partners, and local people to realise this ambition, building upon what Merran has achieved over the past 5 years.”

Tim Swift, the leader of Calderdale Council, added: “I’m very pleased to be recommending this appointment after a challenging and competitive interview and selection process, which included a number of experienced and well qualified candidates.

“Robin has a strong track record of achievement in Calderdale, including on the successful bid which secured £7 million from The National Lottery for the Piece Hall. He has also achieved national recognition for his leadership role on community cohesion.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with him on our shared ambitions for Calderdale.”

Subject to the recommendation being approved at the annual council meeting on May 17, it is expected he will be in post from June 19.