Rescue team helps two injured men

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were called out to two separate incidents yesterday (Sunday).

At lunchtime, the team was called to assist a man who had suffered a leg injury after a fall at Bronte Falls, near Haworth.

While they made their way the incident, another call came in asking for assistance with a 72-year-old man who had fallen in woods near Bingley.

Some team members diverted to the incident in Bingley, while others carried on to the first call.

When they arrived at Bronte Falls, the man was treated for a possible dislocation and was loaded on to a stretcher then taken to Airedale General Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, those at the second call treated the man for hypothermia and a head injury, before taking him to a nearby ambulance.

At around 2.45pm, the full team stood down and returned to the Mytholmroyd base.

The team thanked two young boys who found the man injured in Bingley, called 999 and then waited to guide the team vehicles to the nearest access point.