Record numbers took on Overgate’s tenth anniversary Midnight Walk

A record breaking 1,153 people took to the streets of Calderdale to take on the tenth annual Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk.

Walkers had the choice of taking on a seven or 13 mile route, both of which were kept a secret until the night.

Walkers were welcomed to North Bridge from 10pm and the Sports Hall quickly filled with men, women, and children; young and old, many of whom also accompanied by their four-legged friends.

All walkers stopped off at the first checkpoint based at Overgate Hospice, where Day Hospice staff volunteered to serve refreshments.

Those on the 13 mile route also stopped off at a second checkpoint and by 6am all had arrived safely back at North Bridge where they received their medal and were offered refreshments, including bacon butties and hot chocolate.

Rebecca Ryan, Events Fundraiser at Overgate said; ‘It was fantastic to see so many people come together to support Overgate, especially as we celebrated the tenth anniversary of our flagship event!

"I would like to thank each and every person who took part, and would like to extend a special thank you to the team at Overgate, our sponsors Rosemount Estates and our fantastic volunteers, without whom this amazing event simply could not take place.'

Over 100 volunteers gave their time to support what is the Hospice's biggest event of the year, which is estimated to raise over £60,000 for the local charity.

Outstanding sponsorship can be taken to the Hospice or any of the twelve Overgate charity shops, or alternatively can be paid over the phone by calling 01422 387121.

Next years’ event will take place on Saturday 8 September.