Recall: Cat food products recalled due risk of fits

Pets at Home is recalling a number of dried dry cat food products following reports that three cats became ‘seriously unwell’ – with reports that the animals collapsed and started fitting.

The animals required veterinary treatment after being fed the affected AVA products.

Pets at Home have recalled the cat food.

The company’s investigation found that, in the four affected products, the level of thiamine (vitamin B1) was much lower than specified.

Testing confirmed that the only products affected are AVA Mature Cat Chicken (2kg), AVA Mature Cat Chicken (4kg), AVA Senior Cat Chicken 2kg, and AVA Adult Cat Neutered Indoor (1.5kg).

A Pets at Home spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of three cats which, sadly, became seriously unwell four to six weeks after switching to one of the affected products and required veterinary care.

“All three cats exhibited symptoms of sudden collapse, fitting, widespread twitching and general unsteadiness which are not the classic symptoms of thiamine deficiency.”

The Food Standards agency said: “Thiamine deficiency in cats may impact a cat’s health.

“Three cats have so far been identified which became seriously unwell after switching to one of the affected products and exhibited symptoms ranging from sudden collapse, fitting, widespread twitching and general unsteadiness which are not the classic symptoms of thiamine deficiency.

“If you have concerns that your cat may be showing any of these symptoms after switching to one of the four affected products then you should stop feeding and seek immediate veterinary advice. You can also contact one of Pets At Home customer advisers on 0800 328 4204 for general advice.”

Anyone having purchased one of the listed products should return it to where it was bought for a full refund, or call 0800 328 4204.