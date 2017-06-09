Ramping up celebrations

Indoor skatepark Mags on Ramps will be celebrating its fifth year in business with a big anniversary party this weekend.

There will be a range of activities on offer, including mini-competitions throughout the day, a barbeque, gladiator duels, and a raffle and stalls.

The family-owned business first opened its doors on June 23 2012, after renovating an old, former biscuit factory.

Since then, the park has welcomed people of all ages and has been known to hold up to 100 visitors during its busiest periods.

Staff are hoping that the event will raise awareness and funds to extend the park and hopefully encourage the next generation of riders.

Mags on Ramps see themselves as a platform for talented riders and have already supported a number of them over the years, including Leo Spencer, 14, who is currently the world number four scooter rider, and many sponsored riders such as Oscar Crowther, 15, and Lewis Cunningham, 14.

Despite having their share of ups and downs over the years, they are hoping for a great turnout to the event, as well as support from the local community, many of whom are already looking forward to the celebrations.

Sharon Magson, 39, who owns Mags on Ramps with her husband Michael, 44, said: “We are extremely excited to be able to celebrate our fifth anniversary.

“We have been so happy to reach this milestone. We just can’t wait to plan the next five years.”

The event will take place on June 24 between 10am and 8pm at the skatepark in Calderdale Business Park, Ovenden, with tickets costing £7 for members and £10 for non-members.