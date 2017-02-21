Election to be held after death of councillor

A new election will be held in the Hipperholme and Lightcliffe ward following the sad death of Councillor Graham Hall.

The former Mayor of Calderdale, who served his ward since 1999, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 28 at Calderdale Royal Hospital after an illness.

A notice has now been published stating that an election will now be held.

Calderdale Council said: “Notice is hereby given That pursuant to the provisions of Part V of the Local Government Act 1972, a casual vacancy has arisen for the office of Councillor within the Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Ward of the Metropolitan Borough of Calderdale.

“An election to fill the vacancy will be held within thirty five days after notice, in writing, has been given to the Returning Officer, Electoral Services, Lower Ground Floor, Northgate House, Halifax, HX1 1UN by two local government electors for the area of the Borough.”

Raised in the Shibden Valley, Mr Hall worked with his father Tommy as a green grocer on King Street in Brighouse before moving to the Halifax Borough Market, growing his business.

He entered Sheffield Hallam University as a mature student, obtaining a BA (Hon) in Housing and worked for a housing association championing inclusion and providing accessible homes.

While employed, Graham studied for and obtained an MBA at the University of Bradford.

Mr Hall was devoted to his family and is survived by his wife of 40 years Susan, daughter Joanna and two sons, Andrew and David, older brother Alan and four grandchildren; Anya, Isabel, Esmé and Alexander.

Mr Hall was first elected to Calderdale Council in 1980 representing Northowram & Shelf ward.

He was then elected on two further occasions to represent the Rastrick in 1987 and 1995. In 2000, he became the Mayor of Calderdale.