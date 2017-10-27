Council chief urges residents to their say on boundary changes

The chief executive at Calderdale Council is urging residents to have their say on the proposed changes to Parliamentary constituencies in England

The Boundary Commission for England has now launched its third and final consultation.

The most recent proposals are a result of feedback from public consultations in September 2016 and March 2017.

Robin Tuddenham, Electoral Registration Officer at Calderdale Council, said: “The proposed changes to the existing Parliamentary constituencies will mean a change for Calderdale, as if the changes take place there will be two new Upper and Lower Calder constituencies replacing the existing Halifax and Calder Valley.

“This is the last opportunity to have your say about the planned changes, so if you would like to share your opinion on the proposals make sure you respond before the deadline of Monday December 11 2017.”

The Boundary Commission for England is an independent body that is reviewing proposals to reduce the number of constituencies in England to make them more of an equal size.

Sam Hartley, Secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “It's crucial we hear from people in Calderdale. We are calling on your local knowledge to inform our recommendations for changes to Parliamentary constituencies in England.

“This is your last chance to have your say; we have already had two consultations, therefore this time we’re really looking for any new and compelling evidence that we haven’t already considered.”

Following a decision by Parliament to reduce the number of constituencies in the UK to 600 from 650, and to ensure that the number of electors in each constituency is more equal, the Boundary Commission for England is conducting the necessary review of all English constituencies.

You can view the proposed changes and see what other people have already said about your local area online here