Controversial charges brought in at free car parks

Controversial parking charges for previously free off street car parks have now been introduced in Brighouse.

The plans by Calderdale Council leaders were met with anger in the town and the debate even reached the House of Commons with Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker bringing up the debate.

The parking charges, previously agreed by the Council were introduced to the car parks in Mill Lane, Bank Street and Church Lane. The car parks in Wakefield Road, Hipperholme,

Haugh Shaw Road, King Cross, Queen Road, King Cross and Brig Royd, West Vale have also seen charges introduced

Calderdale Council’s Head of Highways, Steven Lee, said: “There is one hour’s free parking offered in all of the above car parks and customers of these car parks are reminded that a valid ticket must be on display at all times.

A free one hour ticket can be obtained at the pay and display machine from within the car park by pressing the green button.

Vehicles not displaying a valid ticket will receive a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN).

“In addition to the above, charges will also be introduced in Halifax Town Hall car park (known as Wesley Court) on Saturdays – this starts on Saturday (October 28).

“Charges remain favorable when compared to other towns and cities in West Yorkshire."

Full details of parking charges across the borough can be found here