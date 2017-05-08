Calderdale councillors resign as by-elections announced

By-elections will be held in two Calderdale wards following the resignation of two councillors.

Conservative councillor for Rastrick Lynne Louise Mitchell has resigned after only being elected in Calderdale local elections last year.

She won the seat with 1,457 votes only 297 votes more than challenger Peter Judge (Labour).

Jayne Booth, the Labour Todmorden councillor has also resigned from her post due to family reasons.

Coun Booth said: “It has been an enormous privilege to represent Todmorden on Calderdale Council since 2011, as well as spending four years as a Todmorden Town councillor.

“I was also lucky enough to have the honour of being Mayor of Todmorden for a year.

“Over the past year, changes in my family circumstances and redundancy from my previous job have led me to re-think my life, resulting in the decision to pursue a new and challenging opportunity in Cumbria, which also means I’m able to live closer to my father who is not in good health.

“The unexpected General Election provides an opportunity for me to stand down without creating the costs and inconvenience of a separate by-election.

“Since I was first elected in 2011, Labour has won all three seats in Todmorden ward and I’ve been very lucky to be able to work with some great comrades in Coun Steve Sweeney and Susan Press, as well as the Labour team on the town council.

“I’m sure local people will recognise their hard work and elect another Labour colleague to join them on June 8.”

During her time as a councillor, she was one of the key figures in setting up a food bank in Todmorden, helping people whose lives had been devastated by poverty and the coalition Government’s austerity cuts.

She also served as Mayor of Todmorden Town Council in 2013-14, raising £12,000 for Overgate Hospice.

The Council has now issued a notice of election of one ward councillor for both the Rastrick and Todmorden wards.

Candidates will need to submit their nomination papers not later than 4pm on Thursday May 11, 2017.

If the election is contested, the poll will take place on the same day of the national General Election on Thursday June 8, 2017.

For more information visit www.calderdale.gov.uk