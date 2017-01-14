Police get extension in Gomersal murder investigation

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Gomersal have been granted more time to quiz a woman arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police arrested two people on suspicion of murder after the body of a 43-year-old man was found at an address in Shirley Terrace shortly after 6.30pm on Friday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the man had been attacked. He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 47-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were arrested and were questioned in police custody on Saturday.

Detectives have now released the arrested male on bail, but the woman remains in custody.

Officers were granted a 36-hour extension at magistrate’s court earlier today which allows them to continue questioning the woman.

Detective Superintendent Mark Ridley, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigation is continuing into the death of a man in Gomersal.

“Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to come forward and speak to the police via 101.”