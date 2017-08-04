Police and council in mass crackdown on Halifax town centre licences

Police officers and council workers have checked dozens of pubs, taxis and shops as part of a crackdown on licences in Halifax town centre.

The operation, which ran for six weeks and involved Calderdale Council and Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team, ended this week.

A total of 151 checks on licensed vehicles or premises were carried out during the operation, which was supported by volunteers.

Two off-licences and 10 pubs in the town failed underage test purchase checks during the crackdown.

PC Michelle Cheney, ward officer for Halifax town centre, said; “Operations like these are vital in making sure Halifax is a safe place for everyone to enjoy whether during the day or in an evening. The town centre is a popular and vibrant place, and we want to make sure that everyone gets the best from the area when they visit.

"It is important to note that action doesn’t stop at the end of operations, and this proactive approach to managing the behaviour of everyone in the Town Centre continues throughout the year. Working with partners and local businesses is a way for the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team to really get to the heart of issues affecting those who work and make their living from the Town Centre. We all want Halifax, and the district of Calderdale to be a place that people want to come and visit and for the Town to be a hub of positive activity.”

The officers also checked two taxi ranks, and 96 vehicles.

Ten vehicle tickets and 10 parking tickets were issued. Three taxis also failed checks during the operation.

Coun Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods and communities, said: “We all want Halifax town centre to be a safe and welcoming place for people to visit. Joint operations like this with partners help us to tackle local issues and make a difference to our town.

“This operation has been really successful and although the work doesn’t stop here, dedicated crackdowns like this will hopefully act as a deterrent for people thinking of committing similar crimes in future.”