Plans for controversial Brighouse hotel thrown out in shock decision

A saga over a controversial extension to a restaurant and hotel in Brighouse shows no sign of stopping after Calderdale Council rejected new proposals.

It appeared that a dispute at Casa Hotel and Restaurant would come to an end until proposals to downsize the development were turned down by the council’s planning committee – despite officers’ recommendations they should be given the green light.

The case has resulted in years of legal wrangling between the council and company but planning committee members were split on the issue and any hope of a resolution went out of the window.

If approved the new proposals would have meant the white building painted in a stone colour intended to be more in line with neighbouring buildings, the height of the tallest parts reduced and a garden created.

A representative for the restaurant, said: “We think it is a sensible solution to a difficult problem.”

A report that was considered by planning members their decision was made said although it was an “inappropriate development in the green belt” there were “very special circumstances” to grant persmission.

It said the recommendation to approve was in accordance with national and local authority planning policy and certain criteria needed to be met.

In September 2015 the venue was ordered by the Planning Inspectorate to take down its three-storey extension after losing an appeal against the council. However, Castelite Limited, Casa’s parent company, to the case to the High Court to challenge the decision and was successful in getting the verdict reviewed in February 2016.

The revised plans that the planning committee decided on this week included an outside terrace but a further condition was added that stated it would have to be garden rather than outside areas for visitors to sit.

The plans were still turned down.