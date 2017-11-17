Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Two storey rear extension: 33 Mozeley Moor, Bottom Road, Illingworth.

Single storey rear extension and first floor dormer side extension: 28 Cloverdale, Shelf.

Removal of conservatory and construction of two storey side extension: Stockley House, Turbury Lane, Greetland.

Single storey porch to front: 8 Northedge Park, Hipperholme.

Removal of rotten french style doors with bespoke 16th century style oak door & frame (Listed Building Consent): Old Town Hall, Old Town Mill Lane, Old Town.

Two storey side extension and porch to front elevation: 28 Court Lane, Halifax.

Detached dwelling and garage: Former Refuse Tip, Leeds Road, Hipperholme.

Fell one tree and prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 2 Grange Park, Halifax.

Removal of hedge to front and side and replace with garden fence 1.5 meters high: 1 Appleyard Road, Mytholmroyd.

Change of use of part of launderette (Sui Generis) to a retail unit (A1) (Revised Scheme to 17/00782): 99 Highfield Road, Rastrick.

Single storey extension to front of property, garage extension and external works to patio including new external steps: 17 Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse.

Proposed removal of the existing Caldene bridge and the construction of a new bridge upstream on land within the gardens of numbers 2-10 Calder Grove and 3 Caldene Avenue; raising of existing and the construction of new flood walls on both banks of the River Calder; widening of the channel of the River Calder on the right bank; and the relocation of the EA's recorder building alongside associated landscaping as part of the Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme: Land North Of 1 Caldene Avenue, Mytholmroyd.

Proposed renovation and refurbishment to provide 4 No Flats and Restaurant/Bar and the enabling development of 5 dwellings on part of the associated car parking area: Triangle Inn, Rochdale Road, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge.

Two storey side extension: 26 Well Grove, Brighouse.

Proposed extension to industrial unit: Site For Unit 27, Woodman Works, South Lane, Elland.

The demolition of a former dance school and the construction of four dwellings (Outline): Former Dance Studio, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Two storey rear extension: The Hawthorns, 324 Thornhills Lane, Clifton.

Detached double garage: Brookhouse Lane, Head Lane, Causeway Foot, Halifax.

DECIDED

Orangery and garden store to rear: 2B Sturton Grove, Illingworth.

Detached double garage (Revised Scheme to 17/00709): 51 Heath Lea, Halifax.

Detached dwelling: 172 Mixenden Road, Mixenden, Halifax.

Demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate a single storey rear extension: 7 Newlands Avenue, Northowram.

Change of use from office to dwelling (Retrospective): 23 Harley Street, Todmorden.

Replace existing windows and front doors with new PVCu windows and doors: 22, 24, 25, 26, 27 Silverwood Walk, Pellon.

Access road and installation of septic tank to approved changing room facilities: Carr Green Playing Fields, Carr Green Lane, Rastrick