Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Two storey side extension and dormer to front and rear: 16 Hill View Gardens, Northowram.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): 193A Huddersfield Road, Halifax.

Two storey side extension and single storey porch to front elevation: 38 Long Lover Lane, Halifax.

Maintenance to overhead power line Littletown to Mount Tabor 11k rebuild: Land Adjacent To Craven Hall Farm, Boothsteads, Warley.

Prune trees and remove young trees (Tree Preservation Order): Savile Bowling Club, Savile Road, Hebden Bridge.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 4 The Sycamores, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Two storey and single storey extension to rear: 26 School Green, Brighouse.

Removal of conditions 3, 10 and 11 and vary condition 5 on planning application 15/00353/FUL: Stables West Of Blackshaw Royd Farm, Marsh Lane, Blackshaw Head.

Repairs and refurbishment of existing Food Take Away: Fish Shop, Maitland Street, Walsden.

Demolition of existing conservatory and build new single storey extension: 53 Sun Way, Southowram

Removal of sun lounge to facilitate single storey extension: 69 Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Residential development of two pairs of semi detached dwellings and one detached dwelling (Outline): Land South East Of 15 Mount Pleasant Drive, Mount Pleasant Drive, Mytholmroyd.

New dormer windows to front/rear elevations: 51 Savile Park Street, Halifax.

External refurbishment works to all existing building facades including new canopy over existing entrance, new roof covering and external works to existing parking areas to include new bin and cycle store: Dental Laboratory, 2 Bank Street, Brighouse.

Two storey extension to front and rear, replace greenhouse with double garage, refurbishment and extension to existing garage, replacement porch and alterations to driveway: Arches Green Lane, Halifax.

Conservatory extension to front of clubhouse: Greenroyd Bowling Club, St Albans Road, Halifax.

Prune three trees and fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Land Adjacent Henshaw Road, Henshaw Road, Walsden.

First floor extension to side (Listed Building Consent): Lower Carr Barn, Station Road, Norwood Green.

First floor extension to side: Lower Carr Barn, Station Road, Norwood Green.

Detached dwelling: 47 Copley Drive Copley, Halifax

DECIDED

Two new coldrooms in service yard: Asda, Hanson Lane, Halifax.

Two storey rear extension, conversion of garage and formation of new parking space to front: Tradewinds, 26 Springwood Drive, Copley.

Conversion of garage to living accommodation, porch to front and new garage to side: 15 Bramley Lane, Hipperholme.

Illuminated fascia sign, non-illuminated projecting sign and window vinyls: 3 Corn Market, Halifax.

Replace existing annex with single storey building forming accessible living accomodation connected to main dwelling. Minor alterations to main building including raised balcony and rooflights: Bethel Chapel House, Spark House Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Replacement garage: 46 The Gardens, Halifax.

Change of use from residential property (C3) to Day Nursery (D1)(retrospective): 116 Burnsall Road, Rastrick.

Prune 2 trees (Tree Preservation Order): Savile Grange Apartments, Free School Lane, Halifax

Non Material amendment to application 14/01464 to amend model of turbine to be installed: Land South Of Green Holes Farm, Coal Gate Road, Ripponden.

Conversion and extension of existing barn and demolition of associated outbuildings to create dwelling house (revised proposal): 3 Stormer Hill Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Replacement windows (Listed Building Consent): 25, 26 & 32 Crossley Almshouses Arden Road, Halifax.

Agricultural livestock building: Scarr Hill Farm, Beestonley Lane, Stainland.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/01617- condition 7: Land Adjacent To 1 Birdcage, Halifax.

Submission of details to comply with conditions to permission 16/00926 nos. 2, 3 and 4: Todmorden Specialist Visual Arts College, Ewood Lane, Todmorden