Search

Planning applications: What is being built near you?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council
Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Prune one tree and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Milner Royd House, West London Road, Norland.

New door opening to East elevation (Listed Building Consent): 8 Dob Carr Lane, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Two storey extension to side and rear and dormer to front and rear: 40 Newlands Grove, Northowram.

Bay window extension to south elevation, and canopy and new entrance to north elevation: 150 Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Land North Of 2 To 3 Upper Stubbins Sandy Dyke Lane, Triangle.

Two storey side extension: 30 Caldene Avenue Mytholmroyd.

Detached dwelling: Land South Of 37, Common Lane, Southowram.

Four Industrial starter units: Mount Garage, New Bond Street, Halifax.

Wheelchair access ramp to front elevation: Unit 2 To 5 Linden Works, Linden Road, Hebden Bridge.

Removal of condition 1 (allow for a 24 hour operation of gymnasium) on application 15/01111/FUL: 19 Charles Street, Halifax.

Single bay garage made from timber with a flat roof: 55 Briscoe Lane, Greetland.

Carpark: Heath RUFC Stainland Road, Elland.

Change of building to three commercial units (use class B1 )(retrospective): Unit 2 Turkey Lodge, New Road, Cragg Vale.

Extensions and remodelling of existing listed house and barn (Listed Building Consent): Latham Farm, Latham Lane, Wadsworth, Hebden Bridge.

Indoor riding arena and storage building for agricultural use: Magson House Farm, Danny Lane, Luddenden Foot.

New access: Ash Tree Farm, Wainstalls Road, Wainstalls.

Replacement building to facilitate an ancillary residential holiday let use (C3 Dwellinghouse) (Part-retrospective): Ash Tree Farm, Wainstalls Road, Wainstalls.

Use of building as holiday let (retrospective): Ash Tree Farm Wainstalls Road Wainstalls.

DECIDED

Telecommunications mast: Springs Garage, Halifax Road, Todmorden.

Single storey extension to rear: 57 Victoria Avenue, Elland.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 7 The Sycamores, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Prune six trees (Tree Preservation Order): St Anne In The Grove Church, Church Lane, Southowram.

Dormer: 25 Park Place, West Lightcliffe.

Two storey side and single storey rear and extension: 3 Kelvin Road, Elland.

Change of use from office (B1) to retail (A1): 217 King Cross Road, Halifax.

Single storey extension: 9 Kingsley Place, Halifax.

Two-storey side extension (revised scheme to 14/00402/HSE): 12 Longstaff Court, Hebden Bridge.