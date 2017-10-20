Planning applications: What is being built near you?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.
VALIDATED
Prune one tree and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Milner Royd House, West London Road, Norland.
New door opening to East elevation (Listed Building Consent): 8 Dob Carr Lane, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.
Two storey extension to side and rear and dormer to front and rear: 40 Newlands Grove, Northowram.
Bay window extension to south elevation, and canopy and new entrance to north elevation: 150 Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse.
Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Land North Of 2 To 3 Upper Stubbins Sandy Dyke Lane, Triangle.
Two storey side extension: 30 Caldene Avenue Mytholmroyd.
Detached dwelling: Land South Of 37, Common Lane, Southowram.
Four Industrial starter units: Mount Garage, New Bond Street, Halifax.
Wheelchair access ramp to front elevation: Unit 2 To 5 Linden Works, Linden Road, Hebden Bridge.
Removal of condition 1 (allow for a 24 hour operation of gymnasium) on application 15/01111/FUL: 19 Charles Street, Halifax.
Single bay garage made from timber with a flat roof: 55 Briscoe Lane, Greetland.
Carpark: Heath RUFC Stainland Road, Elland.
Change of building to three commercial units (use class B1 )(retrospective): Unit 2 Turkey Lodge, New Road, Cragg Vale.
Extensions and remodelling of existing listed house and barn (Listed Building Consent): Latham Farm, Latham Lane, Wadsworth, Hebden Bridge.
Indoor riding arena and storage building for agricultural use: Magson House Farm, Danny Lane, Luddenden Foot.
New access: Ash Tree Farm, Wainstalls Road, Wainstalls.
Replacement building to facilitate an ancillary residential holiday let use (C3 Dwellinghouse) (Part-retrospective): Ash Tree Farm, Wainstalls Road, Wainstalls.
Use of building as holiday let (retrospective): Ash Tree Farm Wainstalls Road Wainstalls.
DECIDED
Telecommunications mast: Springs Garage, Halifax Road, Todmorden.
Single storey extension to rear: 57 Victoria Avenue, Elland.
Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 7 The Sycamores, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.
Prune six trees (Tree Preservation Order): St Anne In The Grove Church, Church Lane, Southowram.
Dormer: 25 Park Place, West Lightcliffe.
Two storey side and single storey rear and extension: 3 Kelvin Road, Elland.
Change of use from office (B1) to retail (A1): 217 King Cross Road, Halifax.
Single storey extension: 9 Kingsley Place, Halifax.
Two-storey side extension (revised scheme to 14/00402/HSE): 12 Longstaff Court, Hebden Bridge.
Almost Done!
Registering with Brighouse Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.