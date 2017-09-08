Search

Planning applications: What is being built near you?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Two storey side extension: 32 Joseph Avenue, Northowram.

Prune six trees (Tree Preservation Order): St Anne In The Grove Church, Church Lane, Southowram.

Fell two trees and prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Cragg Fold, Cragg Lane, Cragg Vale.

Replacement of windows on 1st, 2nd and 3rd Floors: Southgate House, Wards End, Halifax.

Prune five trees (Tree Preservation Order): Holly Tree House, 30 Stoodley Grange, Todmorden.

Change of use from office (B1) to retail (A1): 217 King Cross Road, Halifax.

Summer house in garden: Wall Nook House, Lightcliffe Royd Lane, Barkisland.

Demolition of workshop, office and reconstruction to form three dwellings: Waterside House, Oldham Road, Ripponden.

Demolition of existing building and dwelling and construction of replacement dwelling: Stoneleigh Farm, Brighouse And Denholme Gate Road, Shelf.

Two storey side extension and balcony at first floor to South elevation: 223 Rochdale Road, Greetland.

Side extension, alterations to conservatory roof, garden shed, new retaining wall, fence and decking (Part Retrospective): 71 Caldercroft, Elland.

Conversion and extension of an agricultural barn to create two dwellings: 140 Upper Lane, Northowram.

Extensions, alterations and outbuildings: Higher Wickenberry, 3 - 4 Wickenberry, Todmorden.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 5.4 metres, maximum height 4 metres, 2.85 metres to eaves: 14 Victoria Terrace, Halifax.

Single storey side extension: 39 Northowram Green, Northowram.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 137 Industrial Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey side extension: 25 Becketts Close, Heptonstall.

Conversion and extension of garage to dining room, hall and wc: 50 Green Park Road, Halifax.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 11 The Orchards, Rastrick.

Roof extension to detached property including internal alternations (Amended scheme to 17/00249): The Coach House, Stoney Lane, Charlestown, Hebden Bridge.

Two storey rear extension: Southlands Farm, Bradshaw Lane, Bradshaw.

Second floor extension to rear (Revised Scheme to 17/00565): 2 Rose Grove, Dean House Lane, Luddenden.

Summer house: Coley Gate Priestley, Green Syke Lane, Lightcliffe.

Replacement timber shed, log store and covered potting area: 21 Sandyfoot, Barkisland.

Change of use from A3 (Restaurants and Cafes) to D1 (Osteopathy and Remedial Massage Clinic): 18A Lydgate, Northowram.

Three externally illuminated fascia signs and two externally illuminated projecting signs and re-painting of shop front (Listed Building Consent): 2 Crown Street, Halifax.

External flue for multi fuel fire: 14 Old Bank, Ripponden, Calderdale.

Conversion of existing basement area to 3 residential rooms, new windows in side elevation and addition of new steps externally: Holly Bank Nursing Home, Manor Heath Road, Halifax.