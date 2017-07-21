Planning applications: Updates to Calder Valley Railway station

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey rear extension: Hollins House, Cain Lane, Southowram.

New access and detached garage: 7 Glen Mount, Wheatley.

Demolition of existing garage to facilitate two storey side extension: 50 Green Park Road, Halifax.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 11 The Orchards, Rastrick.

Extension to west end of platform 2 and provision of tactile strips (Listed Building Consent): Hebden Bridge Station, Station Road, Hebden Bridge.

First floor extension to rear: 11 Popples Drive, Illingworth.

Second floor extension to rear (Revised Scheme to 17/00565): 2 Rose Grove, Dean House Lane, Luddenden.

Extension and raised decking to West elevation: 7 Marling Road, Ainley Top.

Two storey rear extension: Southlands Farm, Bradshaw Lane, Bradshaw.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): 1 Park Top, Midgley Road, Mytholmroyd.

Installation of four 10 metre high lighting columns to northern boundary: British Car Auctions, Armytage Road, Brighouse.

Refurbishment of front elevation with revised signage and lighting: 26 - 30 Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

Change of use from a nursing home (C2) to a 42 room house in multiple occupation (C4): Elm Royd Nursing Home, Elmwood Drive, Brighouse.

Change of use from (B1 Business) to outdoor storage of contractor’s materials, stone sales and containers (Sui Generis), new access off Halifax Road and new boundary fence to river

Calder: Land At Bridge Royd Mill Halifax Road, Todmorden.

Construction of a weather proof plant enclosure surrounded by a 3 m high 358 mesh security fence: Copley Sewage Works, Stainland Road, Elland.

Residential development of three houses (Outline): Upper Delves, Higgin Lane, Southowram.

Conversion of redundant farm building to dwelling: Land East Of Moor Hey Farm, Sourhall Road, Todmorden.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 4.5 metres, maximum height 3.4 metres, 2.4 metres to eaves: 2 Lower Harper Royd, Harper Royd

Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 6 metres, maximum height 3.9 metres, 2.3 metres to eaves: 37 Hyde Park, Halifax.

Change rendered bay window and panels to tile clad: 93 Dudwell Lane, Halifax.

Detached garage and detached games room: Shacks House, Vicar Park Road, Halifax.

Replacing existing extension to side and rear of house: 1 Willowfield Drive, Halifax.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Land Opposite Ripley Terrace, Danny Lane, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby Bridge.

Enlargement of existing light well to form doorway and staircase for ambulant disabled access: 2 Fair View Wood Hey Lane, Hebden Bridge.

Single storey rear extension and alteration to the first floor window openings and window frames on the rear elevation (Listed Building Consent): 12 Church Street Heptonstall.

Change of use of part of garage to form a dog grooming parlour (Sui Generis): 4 Castlefields Crescent, Brighouse.

Single storey side extension: 39 Valley Way, Holmfield, Halifax.

2 no waiting room refurbishments (redecoration, new flooring, associated signage & lighting), replacement of 1 no existing ticket vending machine on platform 2 with 2 no ticket vending machines, installation of 2 no new ticket vending machines on platform 1 , station wide wi-fi connect. (Listed Building Consent): Hebden Bridge Station, Station Road, Hebden Bridge.

Prior approval application for a change of use from an office (B1a) to 5 residential flats (C3): 8 Hopwood Lane, Halifax.

New shop front (Resubmission of planning application 16/00533): 53 Hanson Lane, Halifax.

Non Material Amendment to application 16/00221 - Change from gable/hip roof to full gable: 10 Highmoor Crescent, Clifton.

Proposed detached dwelling: 2 Mayster Road, Rastrick.

Conversion of former veterinary surgery to five dwellings (Part retrospective): 10 Blackwall, Halifax.

First floor extension to side and porch extension to front: 16 Northedge Park Hipperholme.

Agricultural building: Sowerby Croft Barn, Sowerby Croft, Sowerby Bridge.

Conversion of and extension to existing building to form a brewery (part retrospective) (Amended description): Mouse Nest, The Long Causeway, Blackshaw Head, Hebden Bridge.