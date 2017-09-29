Planning applications: Plans for revamp to Calderdale pub

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Conservatory to front: Green View, 22 Haugh End Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey extension to side:1 Bank House Head Farm, Cottage Hob Lane, Ripponden.

Fell four trees (Tree Preservation Order): 17 Heywood Court, Northowram.

Class B8 Storage Building: Swales Moor Mink Farm, Swales Moor Road, Halifax.

Proposed single storey side/rear infill lean-to extension: 250B Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

First floor extension to rear with balcony: Alexandra House, 295 Warley Road, King Cross.

Demolition of existing extensions and outbuildings and construction of two storey extension: Hazel Slack Farm, Rishworth Road, Barkisland.

Detached dwelling:172 Mixenden Road, Mixenden.

Management of trees (Including pruning and removal) (Tree Preservation Order): Knowle Top House, Knowle Top Road, Lightcliffe.

Porch to North West elevation and single storey extension with veranda above to South East elevation: 5 Rylands Park, Ripponden.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): Hullen Edge House, 59 Hullen Edge Lane, Elland.

Management of trees (Including pruning and removal) (Tree Preservation Order): Knowle Top House, Knowle Top Road, Lightcliffe.

Three bay detached garage: 3 Marsden Gate Farm, Marsden Gate, Sowood.

Demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate a single storey rear extension: 7 Newlands Avenue, Northowram.

Change of use from office to dwelling (Retrospective): 23 Harley Street, Todmorden.

Demolition of existing mill to facilitate residential development of 16 dwellings (Reserved matters pursuant to 13/01515/OUT): Springhall Mills, Mile Cross Road, Halifax.

Subdivision of dwelling to form two dwellings including internal and external alterations and replacement single storey extension to south elevation: Mankinholes, Mankinholes Bank, Todmorden.

Change of use from office (Room 105) (B1) to private hire taxi base (Sui Generis): Fearnley Mill, Dean Clough Mills, Old Lane, Halifax.

Installation of 1 No. Digital Customer Information and Advertisement Screen: Halifax Railway Station, Station Approach, Halifax.

Partial demolition of agricultural building (Demolition Notification): Park House Farm, Steel Lane, Barkisland.

New ceramic floor tiled internally to mimic oak planks; Repair existing internal doors; Removal of existing signage and replaces with new signage;Removal of existing smoking shelter; Replace main entrance doors (to match existing); Replace kitchen exit door (to match existing); Repair existing external gas meter housing; Replace existing kitchen extract grille ( to match existing); New electric meter box provided in dark green; New channel drains with cast iron grating; Redundant externally fixed cables to be removed: The Moorings Pub And Kitchen, The Moorings, Sowerby Bridge.

Residential Development of 18 family homes and 11 two bed apartments including 50 space car park for adjacent employment site (JLA): Victoria Mills, Meadowcroft Lane, Ripponden.

Replace existing windows and front doors with new PVCu windows and doors: 22, 24, 25, 26, 27 Silverwood Walk, Pellon.

DECIDED

Introduction of four new windows at ground floor level in the south elevation, four new windows at ground floor level in the west elevation and two new windows at 1st floor level in the north elevation (Non Material Amendment to application 15/00052): Zodion House, Station Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Raise paving in back yard to provide ramped wheelchair access: 19 Milton Place, Halifax.

Replacement of existing shed with detached oak framed garden studio: Rowan Cottage, Sowerby Lane, Luddenden Foot.

Alterations to existing horizontal lock gearing to the tail gates at Lock 31: Light Bank Lock 31 Tow Path Rochdale Canal Holmcoat Lock To Boundary At Warland, Sowerby Bridge.

Conversion of garage to provide bedroom and bathroom: 10 Jubilee Way, Todmorden.

Conversion of existing garage to form disabled person accommodation and construction of link building to facilitate wheelchair access: Sykes Barn, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Installation of WC and fitting 100 mm waste pipe through rear wall of building (Listed Building Consent): Kirby Cote Farm, Kirby Cote Lane, Cragg Vale.

Dormer to front: 89 Gibraltar Road, Halifax.

Formation of a detached dwelling - amended design of Plot 03 following approval of application ref: 17/00008/RES: Cherry Tree Farm, School Lane, Illingworth.

Single storey rear extension: Ricksan Wainstalls Lodge Lane, Wainstalls.

Two storey extension to side and rear: 21 Burned Grove, Shelf.

Construction of three new industrial units: Land At Phoebe Lane Industrial Estate, Phoebe Lane, Halifax.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/01590- condition 2: 7 Harrison Road, Halifax.

Change of use from company canteen to Cafe (A3) (Retrospective): 21 Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.

Conversion of ground floor residential (C3 use) to form extension to existing shop unit (A1 use) (12 Co-operative Buildings). Single storey extension and dormer to rear of no. 12 Co-operative Buildings. Sub-division of existing large A1 retail unit to 3 units with two new shop fronts and roller shutters to existing shop fronts (647 Bradford Road): 647 Bradford Road & 12 Co-operative Buildings, Brighouse.