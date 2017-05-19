Planning applications: Plans for a new building at Whitehill Community Academy

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey extension to side: 16 Mayfield Avenue, Bailiff Bridge.

Formation of Dormers to side elevations: 34 Daleside, Greetland.

Demolition of single storey flat roof building and construction of two storey extension: Plough Royd Farm, Addersgate Lane, Northowram.

Replacement windows (Listed Building Consent): 3 Beverley Place, Halifax.

Construction of livestock building: Upper Hathershelf Farm, Hathershelf Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Single storey side extension (Retrospective): 2 Scholey Road, Brighouse.

Single-storey side extension (Lawful Development Certificate): 16 Stoney Lane, Lightcliffe.

Raised driveway with storage room below: Dog Bottom, Lee Mill Road, Hebden Bridge.

The installation of four bay modular building linked in to single unit to create an open plan teaching area (4 bays) and new dining area (1 bay): Whitehill Community Academy, Occupation Lane, Illingworth.

Two-storey extension to side: Orchan House Farm, Kebs Road, Todmorden.

Demolition of buildings to facilitate residential development of maximum five dwellings (Outline): Barns South Of Davey Hall, Davey Lane, Blackshaw Head.

Conversion of former veterinary surgery to five dwellings: 10 Blackwall, Halifax.

Change of use from offices (B1A) to Independent School (D1): Former Brearley Works, Brearley, Lane Mytholmroyd.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): The Elms, Birdcage Lane, Halifax.

Felling and pruning of trees (Tree Preservation Order): Beechview, The Gardens, Halifax.

Use of buildings and land for equestrian use (Lawful Development Certificates): Littlemoor Farm, Great Edge, Luddenden.

Replace existing upvc conservatory with traditional ground floor extension, new first floor extension. (Listed Building Consent): Little London House, Kennel Lane, Mill Bank, Sowerby Bridge.

Conversion of existing barn to self contained dwelling including single storey rear extension and elevational alterations (Part retrospective): Milner Royd Barn East London Road, Norland.

Stone porch to front: 36 Erringden Road, Mytholmroyd.

Alter an existing window to create a door and install fire escape: 13 New Road, Hebden Bridge.

Two storey side extension: The Bungalow, Parsonage Lane, Brighouse.

Two storey extension to side elevation: Greenhead Hollas Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Two storey extension to side elevation (Listed Building Consent): Greenhead Hollas Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

DECIDED

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Area): St Josephs Presbytery, Wellington Road, Todmorden.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 32 Mill Grove, Brighouse.

Change of use from three self contained flats to a single residential dwelling house: 10 Park Road, Halifax.

Alterations to windows and doors (revised scheme to approval 16/01108/LBC)(Listed Building Consent): 5 Robin Hood Cottages, Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd.

Conversion of integral garage to living space (Lawful Development Certificate): 7 Bobbin Close Bailiff Bridge

A garden shed / hobby room: 46 Parkside Road, Todmorden.