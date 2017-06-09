Planning applications: Installing wi-fi units, antennas and brackets at Piece Hall

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Proposed installation of wi-fi units, antennas and brackets: The Piece Hall, Piece Hall, Halifax.

Proposed installation of wi-fi units, antennas and brackets (Listed Building Consent): The Piece Hall, Piece Hall, Halifax.

Single storey extension to west elevation: 4 Near Barsey Cottages, Saddleworth Road, Barkisland.

Residential development (Outline): Littlemoor Farm, Great Edge, Luddenden.

Extension of existing balcony at first floor with store under: 1 Old Mill Ridge, Old Town, Hebden Bridge.

Extension of residential curtilage to facilitate extension to existing decking area (Amended scheme to 16/00755/FUL): 1 Gate Head Farm, Hill Top Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Land Opposite Ripley Terrace, Danny Lane, Luddenden Foot.

First floor extension to front elevation and single storey extension to side and rear elevation: 18 Bankfield Grange, Greetland.

Enlargement of existing light well to form doorway and staircase for ambulant disabled access: 2 Fair View Wood Hey Lane, Hebden Bridge.

2 no waiting room refurbishments (redecoration, new flooring, associated signage & lighting), replacement of 1 no existing ticket vending machine on platform 2 with 2no ticket vending machines/smartwall, installation of 2 no new ticket vending machines on platform 1 , station wide wi-fi connect. (Listed Building Consent): Hebden Bridge Station, Station Road, Hebden Bridge.

Demolition of garages to facilitate residential development of five dwellings: Land West Of 34 Crossley Hill, Halifax.

Replacement of 1 no existing ticket vending machine in entrance lobby with 2no ticket vending machines/smartwall, installation of 2 no new ticket vending machines to top of platform stairs , station wide wi-fi connect. (Listed Building Consent): Halifax Railway Station, Station Approach, Halifax.

Agricultural storage and animal welfare shed and two animal field shelters: Upper Slack Farm, 2 Lumb Lane, Wainstalls.

Internal alterations, including use of storage room as new living room and the construction of new garage: 1 The Coach House, Midgley Road, Mytholmroyd.

Internal alterations, including use of storage room as new living room and the construction of new garage. (Listed Building Consent): 1 The Coach House, Midgley Road, Mytholmroyd.

Change of use to part of the property for office space, taxi and private hire office, base station control centre: 87 Surrey Street, Halifax.

Single storey extension and dormer to side elevation (Part retrospective): 128 Halifax Road, Brighouse.

Agricultural storage building: Sowerby Croft Barn, Sowerby Croft, Sowerby Bridge.

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on appeal decision (APP/A4710/W/16/3145886) - Condition 3: 25 Erringden Road, Mytholmroyd.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 6 metres, maximum height 3 metres, 3 metres to eaves: 27 Illingworth Road, Illingworth.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 4 metres, maximum height 3.7 metres, 2.5 metres to eaves: 29 Eastwood Avenue, Illingworth.

Prune one tree: 1 Patricia Gardens, Timmey Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

First floor extension to rear: 30 Bramley Lane, Hipperholme.

Replacement shop front: 86 Parkinson Lane, Halifax.

Porch to front: 1 Villa Terrace, Scammonden Road, Barkisland.

Single storey rear extension: 11 Willowfield View, Halifax.

Single storey side extension: 12 Windmill Crescent, Northowram.

Replacement porch to West elevation: Wainwright Hall, Jepson Lane, Elland.

Timber shed which is used by the forester who maintains Scar Wood. (Lawful development certificate): Land North East Of Bank House Cottage, Beestonley Lane, Stainland.

Demolish single storey extension and re build two storey extension: 5 Bonnet Hall, Bradshaw Lane, Bradshaw.

Detached garage: 1 Ing Head Cottages, Brighouse And Denholme Gate Road, Shelf.

Refurbishment and alterations to create one dwelling: The Grove, Oldham Road, Ripponden.

Single storey extension to South East elevation and single storey extension to North West and North East elevation: 157 Ravenstone Drive, West Vale.

Detached dwelling (Reserved Matters Persuant to Application 14/00575/OUT): 4 Blackbrook Court, Brighouse.

Rear and side extensions and alterations to include raised decking: 66 Sefton Avenue, Brighouse.

Demolition and relocation of existing garden wall and associated external works (Part Retrospective): Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Barkisland.

Demolition and relocation of existing garden wall and associated external works (Listed Building Consent): Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Barkisland.

Installation of security shutters to front door: 16 Woolshops, Halifax.

Proposed Industrial Unit (Use Class B8 Storage and Distribution): Land South Of Bapp Industrial Supplies, Elland Road, Brighouse.

Change of use from retail (A1) to hot/cold takeaway (A5) and sandwich shop (A1)(Part retrospective): 2 Spring Hall House, Pellon New Road, Halifax.

Dormer to front and rear: 268 Hanson Lane, Halifax.

Installation of fire detection and alarm system, emergency lighting and escape signage. Separation of escape route. Provision of wheelchair access by the creation of new landing and steps to west elevation. Additional WC. Improvement to kitchen. Addition of first floor kitchenette. (Listed Building Consent): Wainsgate Baptist Church, Wainsgate Lane, Wadsworth, Hebden Bridge.

Proposed smoking area to second floor and alterations to existing smoking area to first floor: Fusion Nightclub, Central Street, Halifax.