Planning applications: Glamping pods and a log cabin in Halifax

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Demolition of existing garage and construction of dwelling: 2 East Street, Lightcliffe.

Two storey and single storey side extension and single storey rear extension: 36 Godfrey Road, Halifax.

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 3 The Copse, Brighouse.

Removal of conservatory to facilitate single storey and two storey rear extensions: 25 Ingham Close, Bradshaw.

Extension to existing garage to form a new dwelling: Land South Of 24 Willowfield Terrace Highroad Well, Halifax.

Two storey side and single storey rear extensions, demolish car port and garage: 54 Sandbeds Road, Pellon.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 9 Ringstone, Barkisland.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 37 Hullett Drive, Mytholmroyd.

Management of trees (including pruning and removal) (Tree Preservation Order): Gordon Bank House Ellen Royd Lane, Luddenden Foot.

Single storey flat roof store extension with grass deck: Jowler Mill Bank House Lane, Luddenden.

Conversion of garage to snug: 61 Cobblestones Drive, Illingworth.

Alterations to form new Co-operative store. Works including replacement roof, external alterations and part demolition to form car park.

Creation of retail space in the Tannery: The Tannery, Bradford Road, Northowram.

Construction of polytunnel, plant room and agricultural workers accommodation, time limited to three years: Land To West Of Higher Strines New Road, Blackshaw Head.

Two new fascia signs (Advertisement Consent): Former Police Station, Hope Street, Hebden Bridge.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Macrae Cottage, Stock Lane, Warley.

Prune one tree and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Clover House, Savile Road, Halifax.

Six glamping pods and one log cabin: Land North East Of 1 Ogden Lane, Causeway Foot, Halifax.

Residential development of six detached dwellings: Southwood, Birdcage Lane, Halifax.

Extension to existing unit: Unit 15A Moderna Business Park, Moderna Way, Mytholmroyd

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/00989/HSE- Condition 2: 11 Well Head Lane, Halifax.

Single storey extension to east elevation: 307 Gibbet Street, Halifax.

Two storey side extension: Back Sload Farm, 45 Balkram Edge, Wainstalls.

Prior approval application for a change of use from agricultural building to a dwelling (C3): The Lodge, Slack Lane, Barkisland.

Two storey extension to side and rear including balcony to rear: Murly Moss, Dryclough Lane, Halifax.

Extension to west end of platform 2 (Rail Prior Notification): Hebden Bridge Station, Station Road, Hebden Bridge.

Extension to west end of platform 2 and provision of tactile strips (Listed Building Consent): Hebden Bridge Station Station Road, Hebden Bridge.