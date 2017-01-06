Planning applications: Conversion of West Vale Baptist Church

Here are this week’s planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Repair/replacement of fixed skylight and east facing upper window: 6 Garnet Street, Hebden Bridge.

Three advertisement signs (Advertisement Consent): Heath House Surgery, Free School Lane, Halifax.

Management of trees including pruning and the removal of four trees (Tree Preservation Order): 2 Burned Road, Shelf.

Proposed first floor rear extension: The Farmhouse, Brook Farm Court, Shelf.

Aggregate Recycling Facility Comprising of the Importation, Storage and Treatment of Non-Hazardous Inert and Excavation Materials (Part Retrospective): Land At Holmfield Industrial Estate, Holmfield, Halifax.

Single storey extension to East elevation (Revised Scheme to 16/00436) (Listed Building Consent): Carr Cottage, Station Road, Norwood Green, Brighouse.

Two storey side extension: Carr Cottage, Station Road, Norwood Green, Brighouse.

Two storey side extension (Listed Building Consent): Carr Cottage, Station Road, Norwood Green, Brighouse.

Two storey side extension: 1 Crabtree Hall Farm Bradshaw Row Lane, Halifax.

Dormer window to front elevation: 25 Newlands Avenue, Northowram.

Installation of internally illuminated back panel to ATM within shop front (Advertisement): 358 - 362 Ovenden Road, Halifax.

Installation of ATM through existing glazed shop front (Retrospective): 358 - 362 Ovenden Road, Halifax.

Cricket Pavilion: Hebden Bridge Sports Grounds, Hollins Holme, Slater Bank Lane, Hebden Bridge.

DECIDED

Demolition of existing conservatory to garage to facilitate extension and conversion to granny annex ancillary to dwelling: 48 Halifax Road, Ripponden.

Repair, alteration and change of use of Illingworth Gaol & stocks and the adjoining former co-operative shop to form an Educational Heritage Centre: Former Lock Up, 121 Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Repair, alteration and change of use of Illingworth Gaol & stocks and the adjoining former co-operative shop to form an Educational Heritage Centre (Listed Building Consent): Former Lock Up, 121 Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Change of use of agricultural shed to dwelling: Agricultural Building Opposite Mount Pleasant Cottage, Blackstone Edge Road, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge.

First floor extension to South elevation: Fontaine Greenroyd Avenue, Skircoat Green, Halifax.

Single storey extension to rear, remodeling of existing chimney on east elevation. Roof lights in north elevation (retrospective):Raw End Farm, Sowerby Lane, Halifax.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 5m, maximum height 3.6m, 2.5m to eaves: 11 West Royd Close, Halifax.

Porch to front and single storey extension to rear: Little Toothill Parkin Hall Lane Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Extension to side:Russell Lodge, Skircoat Green Road, Halifax.

Detached bungalow (Outline): The Bungalow, The Banks, Sowerby Bridge.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 15/01126 - conditions 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7: West Vale Baptist Church, Rochdale Road, Greetland.