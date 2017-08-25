Planning applications: Change of use from tattoo studio to tearoom

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Two storey side extension: Back Sload Farm, 45 Balkram Edge, Wainstalls.

Three rooflights to East elevation and removal of internal wall to create new opening to ground floor level (Listed Building Consent): 1 Mid Birks, Cragg Vale.

First floor extension to rear: 22 Harewood Avenue, Pellon.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Lower Bentley Royd Farm, Sowerby New Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Blakedean, Widdop Road, Heptonstall.

Dormer to rear: 16 Clay Street, Pellon.

Single storey conservatory to the south elevation: Sun Longley Stables Hob Lane, Norland.

Single storey extension to front elevation: 20 High Meadows, Greetland.

Two storey side extension: 387B Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

Conversion of cellar to self-contained annexe: 17 Rhodesia Avenue, Halifax.

Two storey extension: Queenslea, 18 Woodfield Drive, Greetland.

Two storey extension to side and rear including balcony: Murly Moss Dryclough Lane, Halifax.

Demolition of existing single garage to facilitate double garage: 3 Foot Kiln, Wadsworth.

Replacement of existing timber windows and doors with new PVCU windows and composite doors: 1-12 Sunderland Close, Brighouse.

Pair of semi-detached dwellings: Land East Of Greenways Scar Bottom Lane, Greetland.

New Dwelling (Outline): 20 New Lane, Siddal.

Extension to vertical lift: The Wool Merchant Hotel, Mulcture Hall Road, Halifax.

DECIDED

Single story side extension: 2 Holybrook Court, Holywell Green.

Fell five trees (Tree Preservation Order): Bankhouse Wood Dudwell Lane, Halifax.

Prune four trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 14 Park Close, Lightcliffe.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): 34 Mill Grove, Brighouse.

Change of use from tatto studio (sui generis) to tearoom/deli ( A3 - Restaurants and Cafes): 41 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge.

Install 2 Conservation Roof Windows to the external pitch of the non visible side of the roof: First Floor Flat, Stansfield Hall, West Stansfield Hall Road, Todmorden.

Two storey extension to side, single storey extension to rear and a porch and canopy to front elevation: 39 Crowtrees Lane, Brighouse.

Submission of details to comply with conditions 5 & 6 to permission 17/00073/HSE: 18 Westborough Drive, Halifax.

Shop front signage (Application to Regularise Works Already Carried Out) (Listed Building Consent): 42 Market Street, Halifax.

Non Material Amendment to application 16/01446 - Amendment to the roof profile and alterations to front elevation: Shaking House Farm Cottage, 12 White Gate, Mixenden.

Construction of decking platform and enlargement of window: 119 Ravenstone Drive, West Vale.

Change of use of former ground floor storage area to form two additional bed-sits as part of extension to existing house in multiple occupation on first and second floor (Sui Generis) (Retrospective): 23A Saddleworth Road, Greetland.