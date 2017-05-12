Planning applications: Change of use from shop to cafe in Ripponden

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Installation of a 17.5m monopole column supporting 2 antennas and 2 300m transmission dishes and the insallation of 2 equipment cabinets and 1 slim line electrical meter cabinet: Old Rishworthians RUFC, Copley Lane, Halifax.

Proposed two storey side extension: 7 Armitage Avenue, Brighouse.

Additional window to front elevation at first floor level, removal of two windows and door to facilitate larger door opening and enlargement of balcony at first floor level to the rear: 2 Making Place Cottages, Soyland Town Road, Ripponden.

Single and double storey side and rear extensions with garage and front porch: 12 Sandhall Drive, Halifax.

Single storey side extension: 8 Erringden Road, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge.

Prune Trees (Tree Preservation Order): 60A Devon Way, Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse.

Single storey and first floor extension to rear: 30 Bramley Lane, Hipperholme, Brighouse.

Full Planning and Listed Building Application for internal alterations of existing cottages and reducing land levels to the rear elevation: Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Barkisland.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for ‘three’ proposed single storey extensions to rear, extending out by 7.3 and 4.75 metres, maximum height 4 metres, 2.5 metres to eaves: New House, Pinfold Lane, Rastrick.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/00579 - Conditions 2,3,4,6 and 8: Land At Junction Of Knightbridge Court And Parsonage Lane, Brighouse.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/00390 - Conditions 1,2 & 3: Brighouse Fire Station, Lister Street, Brighouse.

Prior approval application for a change of use from clothing/gift shop (A1) to cafe (Class A3): 244A Halifax Road, Ripponden.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 33 And 35 Halifax Road, Brighouse.

Single storey extension to front: 141 Stainland Road, Elland.

Two storey side extension with balcony to rear and porch to front: 1 Gibraltar Avenue, Halifax.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/00018 - condition 4: 22 Lower Clay Pits, Halifax.

Two storey extension to front: 382 Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Two storey rear extension and conversion of existing detached garage to living space with single storey linked access from dwelling: 109 Green Park Road, Halifax.

Proposed single storey rear extension linked to former garage: 15 Ashlea Avenue, Brighouse.

Installation of new shopfront and two air conditioning units to rear: 33 Southgate, Elland.

First floor extension: 9 New Street, Stainland.

Two storey side extension: 132 Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Change of use of former retail unit to dwelling including extension: 1 Bright Street, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey extension to rear and alterations to roof of existing single storey side extension: 67 The Grove, Hipperholme, Brighouse.