Planning applications: Change of use from a former dairy into an office

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

Two storey rear and side extension: 11 Vine Grove, Clifton.

Detached double garage with gabion basket retaining walls: Row Bottom Cottage, Pinfold Lane, Sowerby.

Proposed extension to existing outbuilding to provide ancillary living and office accommodation: High Withens, High Street, Stainland.

Change of use of former dairy building (use class B8) to office use (use class A2/B1) and alterations including installation of new office frontage, doors and windows to existing elevations and installation of roof lights: Medina Dairy Limited, Longfield Road, Todmorden.

Front and rear dormers (revised scheme to 16/00871): 26 Eldroth Road, Halifax.

Rear extension and dormer: 11 Old Mill Grove, Highroad Well, Halifax.

Two storey side extension: Ingle Dene, Keighley Road, Hebden Bridge.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 7 Savile Lane, Clifton.

Reformation of roof, windows to front elevation amended and existing canopy extended: 26 Broomfield Avenue, Skircoat Green, Halifax.

Door replacement works: 1- 24 Kingston Court, Halifax.

Extension to existing detached garage to create garden room: The Naze Ingle Dene Charlestown, Hebden Bridge.

Two storey extension to front and rear, first floor and single storey extension to side and porch to front (Revised Scheme to 15/01487): Clough House, Elland Road, Ripponden.

Prune trees and fell one tree: 48 Rowan Way, Northowram.

Dormer to side elevation: 43 Daleside, Greetland.

Detached dwelling: Garage Site Adjacent To 2 Carlton House Terrace, Halifax.

Alterations to existing garage to provide new pitched roof and form 1 bedroom holiday cottage in new roof space over garage.: Marshaw Bank Farm Barn, Four Gates End, Cragg Vale.

Alterations to windows and door on Garnett Street elevation and associated internal works (Listed Building Consent): 6 Garnett Street, Hebden Bridge.

DECIDED

Agricultural storage building: Middle Stoodley Farm, Lee Bottom Road, Todmorden.

Single storey extension to East elevation (Revised Scheme to 16/00542 Part Retrospective): Carr Cottage, Station Road, Norwood Green.

Non Material Amendment to application 16/00690 - Small increase in side extension: 29 Watford Avenue, Norwood Green.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 5 Stonecroft Mount, Sowerby Bridge.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 11 Marchcroft, Halifax.

Prior approval application for a change of use from agricultural building to three dwellings (C3) and associated operational development: Lower Burnt Moor Farm Barn, Off Wicking Lane, Soyland, Sowerby Bridge.

Front and rear dormer: 4 Cromwell Terrace, Halifax.

Demolition of existing garage to facilitate single storey side extension to be used as ancilliary accommodation and front extension: 2 Well Grove, Brighouse.

Single Storey Extension to rear, Juliet balcony at first floor to side and raised patio area to side and rear: 5 Upper Gaukroger, Sowerby Bridge.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 12C Bairstow Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey extension to side: 116 Oak Avenue, Todmorden.

Single storey extension to front to form new entrance, disabled access and toilet and increase function room: Windmill Court Country House, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Change of use from guest house (C1) to dwelling house (C3b not more than six residents living together as a single household where care is provided for residents): Park Villa Guest House 141 Park Villas, Upper Bolton Brow.

Detached dwelling.: Land East Of 18 The Orchards, Rastrick.

Single storey extension to north elevation: Moorside Farm, Radcliffe Lane, Midgley, Halifax.

Detached garage (Lawful Development Certificate): Moorside House, Old Lindley Road, Outlane.

New build employment/commercial development (Use Class B2) (Outline): Land North West Of Electricity Substation, 2 Stainland Road, Elland.