Planning applications: Applications for finishing touches to The Piece Hall

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Installation of 55 aluminium hanging signs (Listed Building Consent): The Piece Hall, Piece Hall, Halifax.

Conversion of barn to two dwellings including garages (Retrospective): Land At High Trees Lane And Saddleworth Road, Barkisland.

Prune four trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 14 Park Close, Lightcliffe.

Proposed detached swimming pool building: Hutch Royd Farm, Long Causeway, Rishworth.

Prune one tree (Tree preservation order): 46 Rochdale Road, Ripponden.

Fell five trees (Tree Preservation Order): Bankhouse Wood, Dudwell Lane, Halifax.

Change of Use from cafe (A3) to Physiotherapy Unit (D1) (Listed Building Consent): 103 Northgate, Halifax.

First floor side extension: Spa Green Farm, Ripponden Old Lane, Ripponden.

Single storey extension to existing house to replace conservatory with Sun Room: 6 Woodhouse Grove, Scout Road, Mytholmroyd.

Demolition of existing detached garage to facilitate a two storey side and rear extension: 2 Salterlee Villa, Salterlee, Shibden, Halifax.

Installation of four steel banner poles and recessed ground lights to North and South gates (Advertisement Consent): The Piece Hall, Piece Hall, Halifax.

Detached dwelling (Outline): Land North West Of Graveyard, Chapel Lane, Southowram.

Replacement windows (Listed Building Consent): 1 Longtail Cottages, Edge Lane, Heptonstall.

Two dormers to rear and new rooflights to front and rear: 8 Rawson Avenue, Halifax.

Install 2 Conservation Roof Windows to the external pitch of the non visible side of the roof: First Floor Flat Stansfield Hall, West Stansfield Hall Road, Todmorden.

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 1 Whitehall Villas, Leeds Road, Hipperholme.

First floor extension to existing dwelling: 40 Sandhall Green, Halifax.

Redevelopment of the existing A-Safe Unit to include additional office, warehouse and manufacturing accommodating. The development will include new parking, landscaping and service yards in addition to storage silos and sprinkler tanks: LCS House, Ainleys Industrial Estate, Ainley Bottom, Elland.

Shop front signage (Application to Regularise Works Already Carried Out) (Listed Building Consent): 42 Market Street, Halifax.

Construction of decking platform and enlargement of window: 119 Ravenstone Drive, West Vale.

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/00443 - condition 2: 3 Imperial Close, Bailiff Bridge.

Replacement conservatory to rear: 54 Caldercroft, Elland.

Demolition of existing conservatory and decking to facilitate new conservatory and raised patio to east elevation and first floor extension to South Elevation (Amended scheme to 16/00884): Emscott Southedge, Brighouse Road, Hipperholme.

Side and rear extension: 32 Hough, Northowram.

Submission of information to Discharge Condition 3 on application 16/01431: Works East Of High Level Works, Pellon Lane, Halifax.

Single storey rear extension (Lawful Development Certificate): The Manse, Oldham Road, Ripponden.

Dormer to rear (Listed Building Consent): Old Lindley Farm Cottage, Old Lindley Road, Outlane.

Single storey extension to side and detached carport: Hollingrove East Stansfield Hall Road, Todmorden.

Proposed side and rear extension: 9 Edgeholme Lane, Warley.

Proposed first floor side extension: 46 Stoney Lane, Lightcliffe.

Single storey rear extension and dormers to front and rear: 6 Spring Grove, Halifax.

Two storey side extension: Thorpe Cottage, Rochdale Road, Triangle.

Creation of parking area (Lawful Development Certificate): 4 Hazelmoor Fold, Blackley.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/00128/COU - Condition 2: 80A Commercial Street, Brighouse.

Demolition of redundant farm building to facilitate new dwelling: Lower Plain Farm, Plain Lane, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Installation of flue (Listed Building Consent): National Trust Visitor Centre Gibson Mill, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge.

Single storey extension to East elevation: 4 Knowles Road, Brighouse.

Construction of 6 no apartments: Land Adjacent St Georges Terrace, Old Lee Bank, Lee Mount.

Detached dwelling: 2 Mill Lane, Holywell Green.

Change of use of living space to food preparation for existing hot food take away

2 Bridge End, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 15/01066 - conditions 7 and 14: Clifton Bridge Works, Wood Street, Brighouse.